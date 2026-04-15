International Wellness Day being marked globally for first time

Kathmandu, April 15: International Wellness Day is being observed today with various programmes across the world, including Nepal, which led the initiative for its global recognition this year.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated April 15 as International Wellness Day with the aim of promoting overall health, happiness, and a balanced lifestyle. Nepal’s proposal to establish the annual observance was formally approved by the UN on March 9.

The day seeks to encourage affordable, accessible, and inclusive health practices worldwide. It promotes a shift from treating illness after it occurs to preventing disease through healthier lifestyles, preventive care, and people-centred health systems. Officials believe this approach can reduce healthcare costs and help control preventable diseases.

The UN has also emphasised the importance of indigenous and local knowledge systems. It noted that evidence-based traditional medical practices can strengthen modern healthcare systems and contribute to overall wellness.

According to the UN, the observance is intended to serve as a platform for raising global awareness, encouraging cultural exchange, and promoting knowledge sharing on health and well-being. A range of events and activities is being held in different countries to mark the occasion.

The organization has linked the day with other global observances focused on well-being, including International Happiness Day (March 20), International Yoga Day (June 21), and World Meditation Day (December 21), saying these collectively support holistic health.

Wellness is also a key component of Sustainable Development Goal 3, which prioritises ensuring healthy lives for people of all ages. Its focus includes maternal and child health, control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, access to essential medicines and vaccines, mental health promotion, and reducing health inequalities.