Govt proposes restoring ‘Mahendra Highway’ name for East–West Highway

Kathmandu, April 14: The government has proposed reverting the name of the East–West Highway back to “Mahendra Highway,” according to a draft of an 18-point national commitment paper on governance reform made public on Tuesday.

Under the infrastructure development section, the document also states that the Mahendra Highway, of which the construction first began in 1962 after King Mahendra had laid the stone at Gaindakot, will be upgraded to meet international highway standards within three years.

The highway, originally named after King Mahendra, was renamed the East–West Highway following the establishment of the republic.

People’s News Monitoring Service