Government’s “Buffer State” reference sparks objection from Pradeep Gyawali

Kathmandu, April 15: CPN-UML leader Pradeep Gyawali has objected to the government’s reference to Nepal’s geopolitical position as a “buffer state.” The former foreign minister said Nepal has never described itself that way.

He was responding to a clause in the government’s draft “National Commitment” document under the section on international diplomacy and foreign relations. The document states that Nepal will be transformed from a “buffer state” into a “vibrant bridge,” while adopting a policy of equal distance and equal closeness with all countries.

Gyawali argued that every term in international politics carries specific meaning and said neither Nepal nor its friendly neighbors have ever used the term “buffer state” for Nepal. He added that there is no lasting hostility or conflict between Nepal’s neighbors, making such terminology inappropriate.

He further said the same reasoning applies to the concepts of “equal proximity” and “equal distance.” According to him, national interest, an independent foreign policy, and balanced external relations remain the core principles, while relationships may vary depending on issues, partnerships, and context.

He also suggested that government documents require careful language use.

The draft “National Commitment” released by the government for public feedback on Tuesday states that Nepal will prioritize its sovereignty and national interest while transforming itself from a “buffer state” into a “vibrant bridge.” It envisions trilateral economic partnerships and connectivity to establish Nepal as an independent, neutral, non-aligned country committed to global peace.

It also rejects military alliances, arms races, and war, and proposes a policy of equal distance and equal closeness with all countries.

The document further states that Nepal will place “Nepal first, Nepali first” at the center of diplomacy, promote economic diplomacy, and continue programs such as the Sagarmatha Dialogue.