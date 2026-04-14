Rs 1.5 billion French-fry industry coming up in Dhading

Dhading, April 14: A Rs 150 million French fry processing industry under construction in Nilkantha Municipality-8, Kamere village of Dhading, is emerging as a rare sign of economic hope at a time when Nepal’s economy continues to face a slowdown, weak investor confidence, and global uncertainties.

The project is moving ahead despite ongoing pressure on the private sector caused by post-Gen Z movement disruptions, import-export bottlenecks, and an uncertain investment climate. Near Dhading Besi, construction work is visibly active, with heavy machinery installed and workers engaged, marking the early phase of an agro-industrial hub.

The facility is located amid six major agricultural plains—Kamere, Koirale, Tallo Besi, Sasah, Birtabeshi, and Jalbire—where farming has traditionally focused on paddy and maize. Potatoes, though grown in winter, remained largely subsistence-level due to weak market access and limited processing facilities.

With the establishment of the French fry industry, farmers are now being encouraged to expand commercial potato cultivation. The company has pledged to purchase local produce and support storage infrastructure, including a 25 percent discount on potato storage for farmers recommended by Ward No. 8 of Nilkantha Municipality.

Farmers in northern Dhading, a region already known for potato production, expect improved market stability as the project creates a structured demand chain. Local farmer Citaram Koirala said the initiative is pushing agriculture toward commercialization, adding that direct sales from farms to industry have boosted confidence among cultivators.

Once fully operational, the industry is expected to generate around 200 direct jobs and indirectly benefit nearly 20,000 farmers. Priority will be given to local youth in employment, with the aim of reducing foreign labour migration by creating domestic skill-based opportunities.

Operator Rameshbhai Adhikari said the plant is being installed with German automated technology and will process around 10 tonnes of potatoes daily into French fries and other value-added products. He said the project aims to strengthen agro-processing capacity and reduce dependence on raw agricultural sales.

Local entrepreneurs describe the venture as an emerging economic ecosystem that integrates production, processing, skills development, and technology transfer at the community level.

The project has also received political encouragement. During a recent visit to Dhading, Speaker Dola Prasad Aryal inspected the site and pledged stronger state support for private investment, a move welcomed by business stakeholders.

People’s News Monitoring Service