President urges national resolve and shared goals in New Year’s message

Kathmandu, April 14: President Ram Chandra Paudel has said the New Year should serve as a day for the nation to set shared national goals and commit to achieving them.

Extending his wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health, and longevity on the occasion of the New Year 2083, the President noted that goals are not achieved automatically and require determination and sustained effort. He stressed the need to internalize laws and procedures, along with maintaining disciplined and cultured conduct, to reach those goals.

President Paudel also highlighted that the calendars used in Nepal are an important part of the country’s history, civilisation, and daily life. He said they represent social traditions and cultural identity while reminding people of the nation’s proud past and inspiring progress toward a better future.

“We Nepalis have long regarded the New Year as an auspicious occasion to review the past and make commitments for the future,” he said, adding that setting life goals and pledging to achieve them during special days and festivals has remained a tradition.

Referring to recent political developments, the President said the successful completion of the House of Representatives election has helped resolve the difficult situation facing the country, and a new government has already been formed based on a fresh public mandate.

“Through this election, the Nepali people have expressed their desire for rule of law, lasting peace, good governance, social justice, development, and prosperity under the federal democratic republican system,” he said, urging a firm national commitment to move forward with clear goals.

He emphasised the need for collective resolve to achieve national objectives, calling for loyalty in thought, word, and deed to the ideals of the federal democratic republic. He also underlined the importance of keeping citizens at the center of governance, remaining committed to good governance, inclusion, and social justice, and safeguarding national independence and sovereignty under all circumstances.

President Paudel expressed hope that the New Year would inspire the capacity and determination needed to achieve national goals while strengthening mutual trust, goodwill, tolerance, and cooperation among Nepalis, thereby reinforcing national unity.

Vice President’s Message

Meanwhile, Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav emphasized that the New Year should be used as an opportunity to initiate new endeavours, foster positive thinking, promote brotherhood, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Extending his best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, excellent health, and continued progress on the occasion of the New Year 2083, he said the New Year can bring discipline, stability, and positivity in personal life. He also expressed confidence that it would strengthen social harmony, tolerance, and a sense of belonging.

Vice President Yadav stressed the need for collective commitment to advancing economic development, education, healthcare, environmental protection, and addressing climate change challenges. He expressed hope that the New Year would motivate all to strengthen proportional representation, good governance, and commitment to socialism as outlined in the Constitution, thereby making the federal democratic republic more robust.

He also extended greetings on the festivals celebrated in parts of the Tarai-Madhes, including ‘Satuwain,’ ‘Juddh Sheetal,’ and ‘Siruwa Pavani,’ as well as the ‘Biska Jatra’ (Bishwadhwaj Patan) observed in the Kathmandu Valley. He said these festivals help promote harmony, goodwill, and brotherhood while showcasing cultural diversity and historical traditions.

People’s News Monitoring Service