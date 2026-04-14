PM Shah calls for happiness, good health, and relief from suffering

Kathmandu, April 14: Prime Minister Balen Shah has extended his best wishes on the occasion of the New Year 2083, hoping for happiness, health, and well-being in everyone’s life.

The Prime Minister shared his message on social media on Tuesday (Baisakh 1).

“May happiness, health, and well-being fill everyone’s life. May there always be goodness, freedom from obstacles, and relief from suffering,” he said.

Shah also expressed his wishes for peace and prosperity. “On this auspicious occasion marking the beginning of New Year 2083, I extend my heartfelt greetings, wishing happiness, peace, and prosperity to all,” he wrote.

People’s News Monitoring Service