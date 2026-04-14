Narayanghat–Butwal road delay upsets Gurung

Kathmandu, April 14: Home Minister Sudhan Gurung has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Chinese contractor responsible for upgrading the Narayanghat–Butwal road section, citing prolonged delays and growing public inconvenience.

During a recent on-site inspection, Minister Gurung raised concerns over the slow pace of construction, stating that the delay has severely affected daily commuters, disrupted regular transport, and increased the risk of road accidents along the busy corridor.

He instructed the contractor to accelerate work, emphasizing that the project must be completed in a responsible, efficient, and timely manner. He also warned that further negligence or failure to meet deadlines would not be acceptable.

The minister stressed that infrastructure projects of such national importance should not be left behind schedule, especially when they directly impact public safety and mobility.

In response, representatives of the Chinese construction company assured the minister that the remaining work would be completed within the next 15 days. The commitment came after the minister’s directive during the field visit, with the company pledging to intensify efforts to meet the revised timeline.

The Narayanghat–Butwal road section is a key transportation corridor, and delays in its expansion have long been a source of public frustration due to congestion, travel delays, and increased accident risks.

People’s News Monitoring Service