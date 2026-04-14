Khadka defies Thapa’s warning as Congress rift deepens

Kathmandu, April 14: Internal tensions within the Nepali Congress have intensified as senior leader Purna Bahadur Khadka openly defied warnings issued by General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa, while Shekhar Koirala has stepped in with a moderate initiative to ease the الأزمة.

The dispute has escalated even as a case concerning the party’s official legitimacy remains under consideration at the Supreme Court. Despite earlier warnings from the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, Khadka has continued to act in the capacity of acting president and issued a statement using the party’s letterhead regarding active membership.

Challenging Thapa’s earlier announcement that all active memberships had been scrapped, Khadka argued that party membership is tied to the party’s historic struggle and cannot be annulled arbitrarily through speeches. He maintained that such decisions can only be made through the party’s general convention.

Thapa had recently stated that all active memberships were canceled following a Central Working Committee decision, adding that only those who renew their membership during the month-long “Back to the Grassroots Campaign” starting Baisakh 1 would be eligible to participate in the party’s 15th General Convention.

The non-establishment faction has rejected this move, calling it illegal, biased, and objectionable. Khadka emphasized that active membership is not just a formal affiliation but a continuation of the party’s historical legacy and contributions.

Meanwhile, General Secretaries Pradip Paudel and Guru Raj Ghimire clarified that the campaign aims to update and systematize membership rather than abolish it. They urged members to renew their membership on time and encouraged new members to join the party.

Tensions have been building since Khadka earlier issued statements opposing the government’s arrest of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The party’s disciplinary committee had warned Khadka against issuing statements as acting president, even threatening action under party statutes and prevailing laws. Despite this, his latest move has further deepened the internal rift.

Khadka has also questioned the legitimacy of the special general convention held last Poush, which dissolved the previously elected central committee and formed a new one under Thapa’s leadership. He argued that the Election Commission’s recognition of the new committee contradicts the party statute, the Constitution, and existing laws.

He further noted that the matter is sub judice at the Supreme Court and expressed concern over public declarations nullifying membership while the case is still under review.

Amid the escalating conflict, Koirala has initiated dialogue between rival factions, stressing that the party must not split under any circumstances. He has assigned leaders to engage both sides in talks to find common ground before the court delivers its verdict.

According to leaders close to him, Koirala believes the party should reconcile differences before the court ruling, urging all sides to abandon ego-driven positions and avoid further damage.

Discussions have already begun between leaders representing different factions, although progress appears limited. Sources indicate that hardline positions persist on both sides, with one faction unwilling to reconcile before the court decision and the other reluctant to engage in dialogue.

At the same time, younger leaders within the party have stepped in, pushing for unity and collective participation in the upcoming 15th General Convention. They have held discussions to explore solutions and are planning pressure-building initiatives to bring all sides to the negotiating table.

As the dispute deepens, the party has called a meeting of its Central Disciplinary Committee, scheduled for Baisakh 2, though the agenda has not been disclosed.

With factions pulling in different directions and mediation efforts still uncertain, the internal conflict within the Nepali Congress appears far from resolution.