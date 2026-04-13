Police constable beaten to death in Birgunj

Birgunj, April 13: A police constable was beaten to death in Birgunj, while a separate mob assault killed a man in Kailali, as a string of violent incidents across Nepali cities raises fresh concern over public safety.

In Birgunj Metropolitan City–9, Parsa, Police Constable Bikash Chaurasiya died after a group attack on Sunday afternoon. Responding to reports of a mob assault, police reached the scene and rescued him in critical condition. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Police in Parsa have detained four suspects in connection with the killing. Superintendent of Police Sudip Raj Pathak stated that the police made the arrests at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed identities, though one of those held is reportedly a woman. Investigators say they are examining the motive and circumstances.

Preliminary findings indicate a possible connection between the attack and a personal relationship. Police suspect a dispute involving a woman known to the victim may have escalated into a planned assault. Officials emphasize that a full investigation will confirm the exact cause.

In a separate case, 30-year-old Suresh Bhul died in Kailali after a group beating. The incident occurred Saturday night in Gauriganga Municipality–11 following a dispute over alleged goat theft. Bhul, critically injured in the assault, died Monday morning during treatment at a local hospital.

Police arrested four individuals in the Kailali case, identifying them as Jange Bhul, 65, an 18-year-old youth, Bishal BK, 23, and Dharma BK, 30. Further investigation is underway.

Recent days have also seen fatal daytime attacks in other cities. In Pokhara, 42-year-old Samjhana Paudel KC was hacked to death in a market area last week. In Lalitpur’s Patan, two brothers, Sumit and Srijan Nembang, were killed in a knife attack near the Krishna Temple.

People’s News Monitoring Service