Famous Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle passes away

Kathmandu, April 13: Asha Bhosle, often hailed as the iconic voice behind countless Bollywood classics, has died at 92. Beyond her dominance in Indian cinema, she also lent her voice to numerous Nepali songs that continue to resonate across generations.

As reported by Hindustan Times, she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11 after suffering from heart and respiratory complications. Her health had reportedly been declining for months, and she was taken to the intensive care unit in critical condition on Saturday night.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her death the following day.

Born in 1933 into the renowned Mangeshkar family, Bhosle entered the music world early. She began singing professionally at just nine and recorded her first track in 1943 for the Marathi film Majha Bal.

While her impact on Indian music remains unmatched, her bond with Nepali listeners runs just as deep. Songs like “Mohani Lagla Hai,” “Gairi Khetko Shirai Hanyo,” “Aaja Hamro Bhet Bhako Dina,” “Basanta Nai Basna Khojcha Yaha,” “Yo Ho Mero Pran Bhanda Pyaro Maitighar,” and “Aage Aage Topaiko Gola” helped cement her place in Nepal’s musical consciousness, crossing borders and generations with ease.

Her voice also shaped the emotional tone of several Nepali films, including Maitighar (1966), Deuta (1991), and Jwala (1994), where her playback singing added depth and feeling to key moments.

Indian playback music has long influenced Nepal’s cultural scene, and Bhosle stood at the center of that exchange. Her collaborations with artists such as Narayan Gopal, Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, and Danny Denzongpa became part of a shared musical heritage.

People’s News Monitoring Service