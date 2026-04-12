YouTuber nabbed for anti-PM content

Panchthar, April 12: A YouTuber has been arrested in Panchthar on allegations of producing and publishing content on YouTube that insulted Prime Minister Balen Shah and other political leaders.

The arrested individual has been identified as Roshan Pokharel of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality–7 in Panchthar.

According to police, the arrest was made by the District Police Office, Panchthar, based on an investigation conducted by the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police.

Authorities said Pokharel was taken into custody over content published on a YouTube channel named “Hades,” which allegedly contained abusive and derogatory remarks against political figures.

He has been remanded for 10 days by the District Court, Panchthar, and further investigation into cybercrime charges is underway, said DSP Anish Karn, the district police chief.

Police added that the case is being examined under relevant cybercrime laws.

People’s News Monitoring Service