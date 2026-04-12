Preparations reach final stage for second economic census

Kathmandu, April 12: Preparations for Nepal’s second economic census have reached the final stage, with field teams already deployed across the country, according to the National Statistics Office.

The nationwide census will begin on April 14 and is scheduled to conclude field data collection within the first week of June. Around 5,000 enumerators and supervisors have been mobilized for the exercise.

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has urged full participation from industries, businesses, and stakeholders, calling the census a key effort to strengthen national economic planning and industrial data systems.

The survey will cover 18 broad economic sectors and collect baseline information on industries, businesses, services, cooperatives, and public and private institutions. It aims to capture data on the number, type, investment, employment, production, and service delivery across these sectors.

The census will include both registered and unregistered establishments, encompassing small and large businesses, self-employed units, and major employers. The census will also cover industries, factories, trade enterprises, NGOs, government bodies, schools, and hospitals.

Preparatory work for the census was completed at the end of February. Offices have been set up in all 77 districts, along with 7 additional centres, for a total of 84 field offices. These will remain operational until the end of June.

Officials have urged all stakeholders to provide accurate and complete information, stressing that the census is a national campaign requiring broad participation.

Nepal last conducted an economic census in 2018, which recorded 923,356 operating establishments across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service