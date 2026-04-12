PM, ministers’ property details made public

Kathmandu, April 12: The property details of Prime Minister Balendra Shah and members of the Council of Ministers have been made public today.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers issued a press release on Sunday, informing that the asset details were disclosed as per a Cabinet decision.

According to Section 50 of the Corruption Prevention Act, 2059 (2002), individuals holding public office are legally required to submit details of their own and their family’s assets within 60 days of assuming office. In accordance with this provision, the government decided to make public the details submitted by the Prime Minister and ministers for the sake of transparency.

The press release issued by Under Secretary Bishnu Prasad Ghimire of the Prime Minister’s Office stated, “The asset details submitted by the Right Honorable Prime Minister and Honorable Ministers to the office have been made public as per the Cabinet’s decision.”

The published details have been made accessible to the general public through the official website of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

People’s News Monitoring Service.