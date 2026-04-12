Over 7,600 disaster incidents hit Nepal in a year

Kathmandu, April 12: Nepal recorded 7,648 disaster incidents over the past year, with fires, including wildfires, accounting for the largest share, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The scale of fire-related cases has raised concern among officials, who say weak precautions and poor awareness continue to drive heavy losses. Authorities point to negligence and the common practice of burning dry materials and forest areas as key factors behind the damage.

From mid-April last year to early April this year, the nation reported 3,720 fire incidents. These fires killed 105 people, injured 571, and affected 4,260 families.

Wildfires alone accounted for 328 incidents during the same period, leaving two people dead, three injured, and 58 families impacted.

Officials say stricter safety measures and stronger public awareness are essential to curb the trend. People have been urged to keep flammable materials away from fire sources and avoid risky practices.

The pattern remains alarming even in the short term. Within 24 hours earlier this week, 19 disaster incidents were recorded across the country, 16 of them linked to fires.

With the dry season increasing the risk, authorities have renewed calls for caution. The Ministry of Forests and Environment has also deployed its agencies to step up efforts to control fires and wildfires.

People’s News Monitoring Service