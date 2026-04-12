NC to elect Parliamentary Party leader on April 17

Kathmandu, April 12: The Nepali Congress has decided to elect the leader of its parliamentary party on April 17.

Among the six parties represented in Parliament following the election held on March 5, the Congress is the only one that has not yet selected its leader. Due to the internal dispute in the NC, it has become difficult even to elect the PP leader.

An election committee formed under the coordination of Joint General Secretary Prakash Snehi Rasailee has decided to publish the election schedule on April 15 and conduct the election on April 17.

If consensus is not reached, the leader will be elected through a competitive process.

Party leader Arjun Narsingh KC and Bhishmaraj Angdembe are considered the main contenders for the parliamentary party leader. Likewise, Mohan Acharya, Bharat Khadka, and Niskal Rai are also being discussed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.