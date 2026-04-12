Government launches zero-pending-file campaign

Kathmandu, April 12: A “Zero Pending Files Campaign” is set to begin from Monday, April 13, to curb the tendency in government offices of unnecessarily holding files—including initial comments—at various levels and desks, causing delays in decision-making.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has stated that a “Zero Pending Files Week Campaign” will be implemented across all government offices to reduce the practice of unnecessarily forwarding files that should be handled at lower levels to higher authorities, which disrupts service delivery.

For this purpose, the government has already published the “Guidelines for launching of the Zero Pending Files Week Campaign”.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure that no active files remain stalled indefinitely, responsibilities are clearly defined, and decisions—whether to proceed or not—are made in a timely manner. The campaign will run until April 20.

According to the guidelines, a mandatory review process must now be applied automatically to any files that have been pending for more than 3 days, 7 days, or 15 days. The campaign has been launched to develop a system where matters that can be decided at a certain level are resolved there, rather than being unnecessarily escalated to higher authorities.

People’s News Monitoring Service.