Kathmandu, April 11: CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has claimed that the future of new political forces built on populism and disorder is in a crisis. He asserted that unity without clear ideology and principles cannot last long.

Hinting at internal conflicts among new forces-Rabi faction and Balendra faction– Pokharel said that clashes are inevitable when people with differing views come together and their interests collide.

He criticized the so-called new forces for attempting to shrink democratic space and for attacking student organizations and trade unions.

He also made it clear that UML would stand like a rock against authoritarianism and arbitrary rule. He added that although UML’s numbers in Parliament may be low, its role will be “decisive and aggressive.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.