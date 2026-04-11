Kathmandu, April 11: Harka Sampang Rai, chairperson of the Shram Sanskriti Party, has said that the position of Deputy Speaker belongs to the state, not to any political party, and that they remain firm on issues of national interest and sovereignty.

Writing on social media on Saturday, he stated that they are a responsible, patriotic opposition. He emphasized that since the Deputy Speaker is a state position, it should not be tied to the interests of any party. Thakur was elected as a Member of Parliament through the proportional election from Sampang’s party.

He made such a remark upon the election of Rubi Thakur to the post of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

Sampang reiterated that issues of patriotism and sovereignty are unwavering and expressed his stance that they will continue to raise their voice for scrapping the MCC.

He wrote, “We are a responsible, patriotic opposition. The Deputy Speaker is a state position, not a party’s. We have no vested interests. Our issues of sovereignty and patriotism are firm. I say again, the MCC must be scrapped. Do not doubt Nepali blood.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.