Pakistan Embassy organizes interaction on Kashmir issue

Kathmandu, August 6: Pakistan Embassy here organized an interaction program entitled, “Kashmir’s Political Future: Legal, Diplomatic, and Strategic Perspectives” on August 5. The event was attended by journalists, writers and analysts as well as human rights activists. Messages of the President, Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out.

In his message, Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled and unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at every international forum to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. President’s message also said that a just and lasting peace in South Asia was closely linked to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In his message, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif noted that Jammu and Kashmir was one of the longest standing unresolved international conflict in modern history, which remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council since 1948. Its unresolved status between two neighboring nuclear-armed states remains a persistent challenge to regional peace and stability, carrying significant risks of escalation as most recently demonstrated by the heightened tensions and military exchanges between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam attack. He called upon the international community to urge India to end its human rights violations in IIOJK, reverse its illegal and unilateral measures introduced since August 2019, repeal the draconian laws imposed upon the people of Jammu & Kashmir and create conducive environment to enable the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in his message, said that Pakistan continues to call upon India to cease all actions that undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that more than 3.4 million domestic certificates issued by India in IIoJK was a tactic to alter the demographic composition of the territory, which was bound to fail. He also criticized prolonged incarceration of prominent Kashmiri leaders by India in IIOJK.

Ambassador Mohammad Aamir Khan, in his remarks in the program, expressed concerns over the ongoing humanitarian situation, demographic engineering, and suppression of media freedoms in IIOJK, emphasizing that permanent peace in South Asia was impossible without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

During the follow-up discussion, the participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and noted that the dark night of Indian oppression marked by collective punishments, disproportionate restrictions, extensive arrests and demolition of properties among others will definitely come to an end one day. They appreciated the responsible behavior of Pakistan in maintaining the regional peace. They stressed that people should play their role in making efforts to resolve issues between India and Pakistan.

People’s News Monitoring Service.