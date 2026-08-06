Indian Army Chief visiting Nepal  

Kathmandu, August 6: Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth is scheduled to arrive in Nepal on August 16 for a five-day official visit.

He will visit Nepal at the invitation of Chief of the Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

During the visit, President Ramchandra Paudel is scheduled to confer upon General Seth the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army.

For the past seven decades, Nepal and India have maintained the tradition of conferring the honorary rank of General on each other’s army chiefs. Following the appointment of a new army chief, it has been customary for the two countries to exchange visits and confer the honorary military title.

Military spokesperson Brigadier General Rajaram Basnet said preparations for the visit are underway and that the detailed programme will be made public once the visit is formally confirmed.

Earlier, on December, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu of India conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

During his visit, General Seth is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

According to sources, a proposal has already been sent to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, although the meeting has yet to be finalized.

General Seth will be the first senior Indian official to visit Nepal since the government led by Balendra Shah (Balen) was formed on March 26.

Earlier, a visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had been scheduled but was cancelled at the last moment.

People’s News Monitoring Service.