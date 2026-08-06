Bangladesh Embassy observes July mass uprising day

Kathmandu, August 6: Bangladesh Embassy on Wednesday observed July mass uprising day, commemorating the second anniversary of the historic July mass uprising in Bangladesh. The day was observed with due solemnity and fervor in the Embassy premises.

Professor Dr. A S M Amanullah, Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Bangladesh, graced the event as the chief guest. Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC, attended the programme as the special guest. Members of the Bangladesh community in Nepal, officials from regional organizations like SAARC Secretariat and ICIMOD, representatives of civil society and think tanks and representatives of GEN-Zs of Nepal were present in the event. The event started with observance of one minute of silence to pay tribute to the martyrs of the uprising. Then, messages from the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh were read out and documentaries on July mass uprising were screened during the event. A special prayer was also held in the event for the martyrs of July mass uprising.

In his remarks, the chief guest, professor Amanullah, shared his own experiences from his participation in the July mass uprising. He elaborated on the causes why people from all sections of the society irrespective of age, religion and status, led to the fall of the then prime minister. He deplored the systematic destructions of the institutions in different sectors including administrative, academic and financial. He stressed that all the stakeholders of the society including political parties must draw lessons from the historic uprising led by the youths. He emphasized on the undisrupted democratic process as a key to building strong institutions and a prosperous Bangladesh under the able leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He also reflected on various initiatives taken by the National University to improve the academic excellence in Bangladesh and expressed desire to strengthen collaboration with the South Asian countries including Nepal through exchange of research and innovation.

Highlighting the learnings from mass uprising in Bangladesh in July-August 2024, the special guest, Secretary General of SAARC, Ambassador Sarwar emphasized on ensuring good governance, people’s dignity, rights and economic emancipation. He also stressed upon effective regional cooperation among the SAARC member states to realize the spirit and aspirations of July mass uprising.

In closing remarks, Ambassador Rahman described the July mass uprising as a defining moment in Bangladesh’s democratic journey reflecting the collective aspiration of the people for accountable governance, democratic values, the rule of law, and equal opportunities for all. Referring to the vision of the current government, he underscored that Bangladesh has embarked on a new chapter of nation-building and development under the “Bangladesh First.”(সবার আগে বাংলাদেশ) policy. He stated that the policy places the interests and welfare of the people at the center of policymaking and aims to build a dignified, self-reliant, and prosperous Bangladesh. The Ambassador expressed confidence that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh is steadily advancing towards realizing the dream and aspirations of the July mass uprising for which the martyrs made supreme sacrifices.

All the speakers in the event paid deepest tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives, suffered injuries, and endured immense hardship during the July mass uprising.

People’s News Monitoring Service.