Taxpayer reward scheme: Nearly 1.1 million transactions qualify in 15 days

Kathmandu, Aug. 4: Nearly 1.1 million consumer transactions have qualified for the government’s taxpayer incentive program within the first 15 days of its launch, according to the Inland Revenue Department.

As of 12 pm on Monday, 1,082,622 transactions had qualified for the reward scheme, including purchases made through QR payments and cash transactions supported by uploaded bills.

The department expects the number to increase further as consumers can still upload physical bills received from cash purchases made before the first reward draw.

Information officer Keshav Raghuvanshi said 1,074,796 QR based transactions carried out between July 17 and July 31 (Shrawan 1 to 15) were eligible for the scheme. Since the bill upload feature was launched on Saturday, consumers have also submitted 3,427 bills for cash purchases.

The department is preparing to announce the first round of rewards, under which 15 consumers will each receive Rs 100,000 through daily draws, while one lucky winner will receive a bumper prize of Rs 1 million for the first 15 day period.

The first draw was originally scheduled for August 1 (Shrawan 16) but was delayed due to technical preparations.

The department has urged consumers who made cash purchases to upload their bills before the first prize announcement.

The taxpayer incentive portal went live on Saturday as part of a programme announced in the current fiscal year’s budget by Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle to encourage tax compliance.

Under the scheme, consumers spending more than Rs 100 on goods or services are eligible to participate. The government will award one daily prize of Rs 100,000, after applicable tax deductions, and two bumper prizes of Rs 1 million each every month through fortnightly draws.

People’s News Monitoring Service