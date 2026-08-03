Petroleum prices increased

Kathmandu, Aug 3: The Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the prices of petroleum products, effective from Monday morning (August 3).

According to the corporation, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs 3 per litre, while diesel and kerosene have gone up by Rs 5 per litre.

The price of domestic aviation fuel has increased by Rs 20 per litre. For international flights, the price of aviation fuel supplied in Kathmandu has increased by USD 131 per kilolitre.

Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs 197.50 per litre in first-category areas, Rs 199 per litre in second-category areas, and Rs 200 per litre in third-category areas.

Diesel and kerosene will also be priced at Rs 197.50 per litre in first-category areas, Rs 199 per litre in second-category areas, and Rs 200 per litre in third-category areas.

The corporation has classified Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalubang, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi, and Birgunj as first-category areas. Surkhet and Dang fall under the second category, while Kathmandu, Pokhara, and the Dipayal depot are in the third category.

According to the corporation, the latest fuel shipment from India arrived with import costs higher by Rs 20.19 per litre for petrol and Rs 39.67 per litre for diesel.

People’s News Monitoring Service