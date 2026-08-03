India, China resume border trade through Lipulekh after nearly six years

Kathmandu, Aug 3: India and China have resumed border trade after nearly six years, reopening traditional trading routes that had remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Indian media reports, commercial activities are set to restart through key border passes, including Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La in Sikkim.

The reopening is expected to provide a major boost to traders, local businesses, and small industries in the border regions. The revival of cross-border trade is also expected to stimulate economic activity in communities along the India-China frontier that have been affected by the prolonged closure.

Reports said the resumption of trade could improve the supply of several goods and help stabilize the prices of products imported from China.

India suspended border trade with China during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening was delayed by administrative and infrastructure-related issues even after pandemic restrictions eased.

With both sides completing the necessary preparations, the traditional trade routes have now been reopened for commercial operations.

People’s News Monitoring Service