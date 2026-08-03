Heavy rain forecast for next three days

Kathmandu, Aug 3: Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast widespread rainfall over the next three days, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in several parts of the country, and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The department said heavy rainfall is likely today at one or two locations in the hilly regions and in parts of the Lumbini Tarai. Very heavy rainfall is forecast in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and in both the hills and Tarai of Lumbini Province.

Department spokesperson Bibhuti Pokharel said most parts of the country recorded moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, while some areas experienced heavy to very heavy rain.

Tonight, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations across the Himalayan, hilly, and Tarai regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, as well as in the hills and Tarai of Lumbini Province. Very heavy rain is also possible in some Himalayan and hilly areas of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated locations in the Himalayan and hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and in parts of Madhesh Province.

The department expects similar conditions on Wednesday, with heavy rain likely in the Himalayan and hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki, and in the hills and Tarai of Lumbini Province.

As rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the next three days, the department has urged people, especially those living in areas marked with an orange risk alert, to remain cautious.

Flash Flood Warning

The department has also warned of a significant rise in water levels in small rivers and streams, including those flowing through the Kathmandu Valley, increasing the risk of flash floods.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, small rivers and streams in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, and Kavrepalanchok face a high risk of flash flooding.

A moderate flash flood risk has also been forecast for small rivers flowing through Taplejung, Jhapa, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Udayapur, Dolakha, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Makwanpur, Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun, Kaski, Parbat, Myagdi, Syangja, Palpa, Gulmi, Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West, and surrounding districts.

The department has advised residents living near riverbanks, low lying areas, and streams in high risk zones to stay alert, prepare to move to safer locations if necessary, and follow updates and early warnings issued by local authorities.

People in districts under moderate risk have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel near rivers, exercise caution while traveling, and stay informed about the latest weather and flood advisories.

People’s News Monitoring Service