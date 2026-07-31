PM Shah addresses to the nation, commits strong action against culprits

Kathmandu, July 31: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has addressed the nation regarding the developments following the Sunsari incident. Delivering his speech first in Nepali and concluding in Maithili on Thursday evening (July 30), the Prime Minister assured the public that an impartial investigation into the incident would be conducted.

He stated that the country is passing through a sensitive period and emphasized that the government is committed to fostering an atmosphere of trust at the local level. The Prime Minister said that those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice and added that the government has been continuously engaging in dialogue and consultations with civil society leaders, political parties, and representatives of religious communities.

He also informed the nation that a meeting of the National Security Council had been held and that necessary decisions had been taken. Stressing that all government mechanisms have been mobilized to restore normalcy, he urged the public not to spread hatred through social media.

“Religion is a force that unites society and spreads love. No religion or culture in the world teaches violence, hatred, or division. The essence of every religion is compassion, kindness, love, and peace. It cannot be justified, from any perspective, to blame an entire community for an unexpected and tragic incident that occurred in one part of the country, or to spread the flames of retaliation to other parts of the nation,” he said.

“Our history bears witness that even in the most difficult and challenging circumstances, mutual unity, tolerance, and wisdom have been our greatest strengths. All of us must fulfill our responsibilities as citizens and work together to remove the clouds of unrest hovering over Nepal’s beautiful and peaceful skies,” he added.

People’s News Monitoring Service.