One demonstrator died after being shot in Golbazar, Siraha; Indefinite period curfew in Janakpurdham

Kathmandu, July 30: According to Chet Raj Baral, Assistant Chief District Officer of the District Administration Office, Siraha, a young man was killed after being struck by a bullet during a protest on Thursday afternoon. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Protesters have placed the victim’s body on the road and are continuing their demonstration. They have not allowed security personnel to remove the body.

“The protesters have not allowed the body to be taken away. They have kept it on the road,” Baral said.

Police, however, have denied firing live rounds. Assistant Chief District Officer Baral said the police only fired warning shots into the air and used tear gas.

Chiefs of the district’s security agencies have headed to Golbazar. All security forces have been mobilized to bring the situation under control.

Indefinite period curfew in Janakpurdham:

As the protests intensified, the District Administration Office in Dhanusha has imposed an indefinite curfew in Janakpurdham and several surrounding areas.

According to Chief District Officer Prem Prasad Luintel, the curfew came into effect at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in force until further notice.

The administration stated that the curfew covers the entire area of Janakpurdham Sub-metropolitan City, as well as designated areas of Laxminiya Rural Municipality and Nagarain Municipality.

The local administration said the decision was taken to maintain law and order by controlling the escalating tensions and preventing any untoward incidents.

According to the notice issued by the District Administration Office, all movement, public gatherings, demonstrations, processions, and similar activities are prohibited in the affected areas during the curfew period. The administration has urged the public to fully comply with the curfew order.

People’s News Monitoring Service.