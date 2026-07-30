Fast start, slow road for Balen’s government

By Our Reporter

When Prime Minister Balendra “Balen” Shah compared his government to a vehicle speeding along an expressway, he promised swift decisions, steady direction and freedom from the political bargaining that had long defined Nepal’s governments. It captured the optimism that carried the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) into power. People expected a government that would act instead of argue.

Just over a month later, that confidence is facing its first real test.The government has already withdrawn key policy decisions, stumbled in high profile legal cases and faced growing questions about coordination within the ruling party. Whether reports of internal disagreements are exaggerated is almost beside the point. The public has begun to notice uncertainty where it expected decisiveness.

Mistakes are inevitable for any new administration. Governments often revise policies after receiving public feedback. The problem arises when reversals become frequent enough to suggest weak preparation rather than thoughtful correction.

The withdrawal of the proposed 3 percent equity levy on private schools and hospitals illustrates the problem. The government argued it listened to public concerns. Critics countered that the proposal should never have reached the budget without proper consultation and impact assessment. The retreat created the impression that policy was being announced before it had been fully thought through.

The same concerns surfaced in corruption and criminal cases involving prominent political and business figures. Several cases struggled in court because prosecutors failed to present strong evidence. Fighting corruption depends not only on political will but also on careful investigation and sound legal preparation. High profile announcements lose credibility when they cannot withstand judicial scrutiny.

Questions have also emerged over the handling of the Ganesh BK self-immolation case and the eviction of unmanaged squatters in Kathmandu. Acting quickly may demonstrate resolve, but durable solutions require planning, legal safeguards and coordination.

This broader pattern gives greater weight to reports of differences within the RSP.Prime Minister Balen has built his political identity on quick decisions and direct action. That approach helped him succeed as Kathmandu’s mayor, where visible results strengthened his popularity. National government, however, is far more complex. Decisions affect ministries, provinces, courts, businesses and international partners. They demand consultation, legal review and coordination that cannot be replaced by speed alone.

Reports of differing views among Balen, Finance Minister Dr Swarnim Wagle and party chair Ravi Lamichhane reflect that challenge. Even if the leadership dismisses suggestions of serious divisions, repeated speculation indicates uncertainty over priorities and decision making.

Each leader represents a different strength. Balen projects executive leadership. Wagle focuses on economic policy and institutional reform. Lamichhane remains the party’s political organiser. These roles can complement one another, but only if they operate within a coordinated decision-making structure. Otherwise, ministries receive mixed signals and policy implementation suffers.

The RSP also faces a challenge common to many new political movements. It entered government as a coalition of people from different professional backgrounds rather than a party with decades of shared political experience. That diversity broadened its electoral appeal but also makes internal coordination more difficult.

For the RSP, the political stakes are unusually high. It did not win office simply by promising better policies. It won by promising a different political culture. If internal disagreements, policy reversals and inconsistent decisions become defining features of its administration, voters may conclude that the party is becoming increasingly similar to the establishment it pledged to replace.

The greatest risk is not a few policy mistakes. It is losing public confidence. Many young voters placed their hopes in the RSP as an alternative to traditional politics. If those expectations give way to disappointment, public cynicism toward democratic institutions could deepen further.

Balen’s expressway analogy still offers an important lesson. Highways are designed for speed, but they depend on careful planning, clear rules and disciplined driving. A vehicle travelling fast without those safeguards rarely reaches its destination. It simply increases the risk of losing control.

The coming months will determine whether Balen’s government strengthens internal coordination and improves policy execution, or whether its early promise continues to be overshadowed by avoidable missteps. Speed helped bring the RSP to power. Sustained governance will require discipline, preparation and teamwork.