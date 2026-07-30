Former King Gyanendra Shah urges calm and social harmony

Kathmandu, July 30: Former King Gyanendra Shah has expressed sorrow over the recent conflicts and disputes in Sunsari and other parts of the country, urging all Nepalis to exercise restraint and maintain mutual harmony.

In a goodwill message issued on Wednesday through the Communication Secretariat at Nirmal Niwas, he expressed concern over the loss of life and property caused by the conflict in Sunsari, noting that its impact had spread across the Koshi region and various parts of the Tarai.

Stating that Nepal is a country of diverse ethnicities, languages, and cultures, he emphasized that this diversity is the nation’s pride and identity, and said that no one should be allowed to undermine it.

He noted that Nepali society has traditionally lived in mutual understanding and harmony, adding that the occurrence of such undesirable incidents, which are contrary to the country’s fundamental values and traditions, is a matter of serious concern.

“This is contrary to our fundamental values and traditions. Therefore, wherever we may live, let us all unite as Nepalis. This is our appeal. It is the need of the hour,” the message states.