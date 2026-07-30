Another youth injured in Sunsari shooting dies during treatment; death toll rises to three

Kathmandu July 30: Another young man injured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sunday night in Kaptanganj, Ward No. 3 of Dewanganj Rural Municipality, Sunsari, has died while undergoing treatment. Police said the death toll from the incident has now risen to two plus one in Golbazar.

According to Makendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Information Officer of the Morang District Police, 22-year-old Jay Prakash Mehta of Dewanganj-3 died on Thursday afternoon while receiving treatment at Neuro Hospital in Biratnagar.

Police said Jay Prakash had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Although he underwent surgery on Monday, the day after the incident, his condition remained critical, and he had been kept on a ventilator. His body is currently being kept at Neuro Hospital.

Earlier, 25-year-old Om Prakash Mehta of Dewanganj-4, who had also been critically injured in the same shooting, died on Sunday night. His body is also being kept at the same hospital, police said.

According to police, the violence erupted after a dispute between two communities in Kaptanganj escalated into clashes on Sunday night. The Armed Police Force opened fire into the air in an attempt to bring the situation under control. Ten young men sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

With the latest death, two of the injured have died, while the remaining eight are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Following the incident, arson, vandalism, looting, and targeted attacks were reported in various parts of Sunsari on Monday and Tuesday, further heightening security concerns across the district.

The curfew imposed by the local administration to restore order remains in effect. According to Chandrabahadur Khadka, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Information Officer of the Sunsari District Police, the security situation has gradually begun returning to normal since Wednesday following the large-scale deployment of security personnel.

However, demonstrators continue to stage protests in Morang and some other districts. The Morang District Administration has also appealed to all sides to exercise restraint and help maintain social harmony.

People’s News Monitoring Service.