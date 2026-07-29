Three arrested with 120,000 drug capsules

Kathmandu, July 29: Nepal’s Armed Police Force has arrested three people in Kathmandu after seizing a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The suspects were apprehended in Gangakhel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No. 14. They have been identified as 26-year-old Rakesh Kumar Sah of India, 21-year-old Naushad Ansari of Kalaiya 5, Bara, and 24-year-old Dipak Rai, originally from Manebhanjyang 5, Okhaldhunga, who is currently residing in Mahalaxmi Municipality Ward No. 6, Lalitpur.

According to Armed Police Force Deputy Spokesperson DSP Shailendra Thapa, the arrests were made by a special team from the APF Intelligence Bureau after receiving information that the suspects had illegally smuggled the drugs from India into Nepal for sale.

The team recovered 120,000 capsules of a drug branded “Damadol,” a Tata BAC 7017 mini truck, a motorcycle with registration number Bagmati Province 02-065 Pa 4489, three mobile phones and cash in Nepali currency.

DSP Thapa said the three suspects, along with the seized drugs, cash, vehicle, motorcycle and mobile phones, are being handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and legal action.

People’s News Monitoring Service