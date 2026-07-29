World Tiger Day: Nepal marks conservation success, eyes 400 tigers

Kathmandu, July 29: Nepal is celebrating the 17th World Tiger Day today, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the endangered species and raising global awareness about tiger conservation.

World Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29 following a decision made at the St Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010 under the Global Tiger Initiative. The day aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote public awareness after tiger populations declined sharply across the world.

For Nepal, the occasion is more than a symbolic observance. It is also a celebration of the country’s remarkable achievements in tiger conservation.

According to the National Tiger and Prey Survey 2022, Nepal recorded 355 wild tigers, nearly three times the 121 counted in 2009. The rapid increase is regarded as one of the world’s most significant conservation successes.

The use of scientific monitoring, effective anti poaching measures, habitat protection and active community participation has helped establish Nepal as a global leader in tiger conservation.

Nepal has already completed the field survey for the National Tiger and Prey Survey 2026. Although the official report has yet to be released, preliminary assessments suggest the country’s tiger population has increased further.

Conservation officials expect Nepal’s wild tiger population to reach around 400. If confirmed by the final report, it would mark another historic milestone and further strengthen Nepal’s position as a global leader in tiger conservation.

Wild tigers are found in 13 Asian countries: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Russia, Laos, Vietnam and Bhutan. The global wild tiger population is currently estimated at around 5,500.

People’s News Monitoring Service