IGP says open border, illegal refugee entry pose major security challenges

Kathmandu, July 24: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Bahadur Karki has said that Nepal’s open border, the illegal entry of refugees, and the lack of extraterritorial legal jurisdiction have emerged as major challenges to border security.

Addressing a meeting of the Federalism Empowerment and National Concerns Committee at Singha Durbar today, IGP Karki briefed lawmakers on the challenges the Nepal Police face in border security and crime control. According to him, the illegal entry of Rohingya, Pakistani, and Somali refugees into Nepal via India has increased in recent years.

He said police have taken action against such individuals after finding that some had formed groups and were living in different parts of Nepal, with some allegedly involved in activities that pose security risks, including drug trafficking.

“The issue of Rohingya refugees has also become a challenge in terms of border security. We have been identifying and detaining Rohingya and other foreign nationals who enter Nepal from India and attempt to settle in different parts of the country, before handing them over to the concerned authorities. Some of them have been found involved in crimes such as drug trafficking,” Karki said.

During the meeting, he also informed the committee that several Nepali citizens are currently in the custody of Indian police on smuggling charges related to the purchase of fertilizer across the southern border. He said the matter is being addressed through police-to-police coordination and diplomatic efforts, adding that they are expected to be released after the required legal procedures are completed.

Highlighting legal constraints, Karki said the lack of extraterritorial jurisdiction under Nepali law has created difficulties in investigating cross-border crimes, including theft.

“Regarding Nepali citizens arrested in connection with fertilizer smuggling along the southern border, the necessary procedures are being pursued through police-to-police coordination and diplomatic initiatives. Since Nepali law does not grant extraterritorial jurisdiction over certain cross-border crimes, investigations and legal action often become difficult,” he said.

Karki also identified the illegal trafficking of firearms, drug smuggling, and cyber scams along the border as major security concerns.

He said fraudulent schemes related to foreign employment and banking fraud involving one-time passwords (OTPs) have caused the public to lose billions of rupees.

“Legal limitations have particularly created challenges in cases such as theft. The open border has contributed to growing threats from arms and drug smuggling, transnational organized crime, cyber fraud, online scams, human trafficking, illegal foreign employment, banking fraud, and online gambling,” he said. “To address these challenges, Nepal Police has intensified border security through regular patrols, surveillance, joint security operations, and the use of technology such as drones, scanners, and trained K-9 units.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.