Global IME Bank launches digital account opening service through Nagarik App

Kathmandu, July 24: Global IME Bank Limited has launched a new digital service in collaboration with the Nagarik App, enabling users to open a bank account directly through the government-backed mobile application. With this initiative, Nepali citizens registered on the Nagarik App using their National Identity Card can now open a personal savings account at Global IME Bank entirely online.

According to the bank, Nagarik App users can initiate the account-opening process by scanning a QR code available on the bank’s website. Under this service, Nepali citizens aged 18 years or above who possess a National Identity Card and are registered on the Nagarik App can conveniently open a bank account online.

During the account-opening process, the bank will securely retrieve the customer’s required personal information from the Nagarik App with the customer’s prior consent. The bank says this eliminates the need for customers to re-enter their personal details while ensuring the privacy and security of their information.

However, to fully activate and operate the account, customers must either visit their nearest branch office or complete the verification process through Video KYC (Know Your Customer).

Claiming it to be the first service of its kind in Nepal, the bank said the initiative marks another milestone in expanding secure, simple, and reliable digital banking services by leveraging the government’s digital infrastructure. It also expressed confidence that its collaboration with the Nagarik App will make the account-opening process more convenient, transparent, and technology-friendly.

Recognized for its modern technology and customer service, Global IME Bank has received numerous national and international accolades. The bank has won the Bank of the Year 2014, Best Internet Bank 2016, and the Best Bank Nepal award consecutively in 2024, 2025, and 2026. It has also received prestigious honors including the Euromoney Award for Excellence, Best Bank ESG Nepal, and Best Employer.

Currently, Global IME Bank provides services through more than 1,000 service points across all 77 districts of Nepal, including 342 branch offices, 368 ATMs, 147 branchless banking outlets, 69 extension and revenue collection counters, and three overseas representative offices. The bank also facilitates remittance inflows through formal channels from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

People’s News Monitoring Service.