Rising cost of Nepal’s drug crisis

By Our Reporter

The numbers leave little room for complacency. More than 22,000 people have been arrested in drug related cases over the past three fiscal years. Police have registered over 14,000 cases, while seizures of heroin, cocaine, LSD, and other narcotics continue to rise. The use of firearms during anti-drug operations has also increased as traffickers become more organized and more willing to resist arrest. At the same time, government estimates suggest that Nepal now has well over 190,000 drug users, with young people making up the largest share.

This trend should concern every Nepali. Drug abuse is no longer confined to a few neighborhoods or border towns. It has spread across cities, rural communities, schools, colleges, and workplaces. What was once viewed as an isolated criminal activity has evolved into a nationwide social crisis.

Several factors have pushed Nepal toward this situation. The first is geography. Its long and porous border with India has made cross border smuggling easier, while limited surveillance at many crossing points allows traffickers to move drugs with relatively low risk. As trafficking networks become more sophisticated, Nepal is increasingly viewed not only as a consumer market but also as a transit route for international drug shipments.

The second factor is changing social conditions. Rapid urbanization, unemployment, migration, family separation, and growing mental stress have created conditions that make many young people vulnerable. Rehabilitation centers report that many users first experimented with drugs while studying in school or college, often because of peer pressure. Easy access to synthetic drugs and prescription medicines has only made the problem worse.

The digital age has added another layer of complexity. Social media has changed how young people communicate, but it has also become a platform where harmful behaviors are normalized. Drug networks increasingly rely on encrypted messaging, digital payments, and online contacts to recruit buyers and move narcotics. Law enforcement agencies are often forced to chase criminal networks that adapt faster than traditional policing methods.

Weak institutional coordination has also played a role. Nepal has several laws, policies, and action plans aimed at controlling narcotics. Yet implementation remains inconsistent. Police, customs, health authorities, schools, and local governments often work independently instead of following a coordinated national strategy. Arrests increase every year, but the number of users continues to grow. That suggests enforcement alone is treating the symptoms rather than the disease.

The economic cost is equally alarming. Most drug users belong to the productive age group between 20 and 29. Addiction reduces productivity, increases healthcare costs, contributes to school dropouts, weakens families, and fuels crimes such as theft, violence, and organized trafficking. Every young person lost to addiction is also a loss to Nepal’s workforce and future economic growth.

The growing violence surrounding drug trafficking is another warning sign. Police have opened fire during multiple anti-drug operations after suspects allegedly attacked officers or attempted to escape. Such incidents show that trafficking networks are becoming more organized, better financed, and more dangerous. If left unchecked, Nepal could face criminal organizations with greater influence over local communities and cross border crime.

This crisis cannot be solved by police alone. More arrests may disrupt trafficking networks temporarily, but new recruits quickly replace those taken into custody. The country’s response must shift from a narrow law enforcement approach to a broader national strategy.

Schools should introduce life skills education, drug awareness, and mental health support from an early age. Parents need better access to counseling services so they can recognize warning signs before addiction takes hold. Rehabilitation centers should be expanded beyond major cities and made more affordable. Recovery should be treated as a public health priority rather than a social stigma.

Border security also requires stronger investment. Better intelligence sharing with neighboring countries, improved customs screening, and greater use of surveillance technology can help disrupt trafficking routes before drugs reach communities. Financial investigations should target the profits generated by drug networks instead of focusing only on street level traffickers.

Local governments have an equally important role. Community policing, youth clubs, sports programs, and employment initiatives can provide young people with healthier alternatives. Civil society, religious institutions, schools, and healthcare providers must become active partners instead of leaving the burden entirely to security agencies.

Nepal still has time to prevent this problem from becoming far worse. But that window is narrowing. The steady rise in users, traffickers, and high value drug seizures shows the country is approaching a tipping point. Success will not be measured by the number of arrests alone. It will be measured by fewer young people entering rehabilitation centers, fewer families torn apart by addiction, and fewer communities living under the shadow of organized drug crime. That requires sustained political commitment, coordinated institutions, and a society that treats drug abuse as a national challenge demanding a national response.