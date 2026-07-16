Argentina breaks England’s hearts, marches into World Cup final

Atlanta, July 16: Argentina booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after producing a stunning late comeback to beat England 2-1 in a gripping semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Lionel Scaloni’s side recovered from a second-half deficit with goals from Enzo Fernández and substitute Lautaro Martínez, overturning Anthony Gordon’s opener to seal a dramatic victory. Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s final, while England meets France in the third-place playoff.

England looked the sharper side for much of the contest and deservedly took the lead in the 55th minute. Harry Kane linked up neatly with Morgan Rogers before the ball reached Anthony Gordon, who calmly slotted home from close range to spark wild celebrations among the England supporters. Thomas Tuchel’s team had frustrated Lionel Messi and Argentina for more than an hour with disciplined defending, aggressive pressing and an organised midfield led by Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Argentina struggled to create clear chances in the opening stages as England’s back line, marshalled by Marc Guéhi and John Stones, repeatedly cut out dangerous attacks. Jordan Pickford also produced a couple of important saves to keep the defending champions at bay. Messi, closely watched throughout the first half, found little room to operate as England successfully crowded him out in central areas.

The game changed dramatically during the closing stages. Scaloni introduced fresh legs, while Messi drifted toward the right flank to escape England’s tight marking. The tactical adjustment transformed Argentina’s attack. With England dropping deeper to protect their lead, Argentina began dominating possession and pinned the Three Lions inside their own half. Reuters noted that England managed only a small share of possession after taking the lead, allowing Argentina to build sustained pressure.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 85th minute. Enzo Fernández unleashed a superb strike that beat Pickford and restored parity, giving Argentina fresh belief while silencing the England fans. Momentum had completely shifted, and Argentina continued to attack relentlessly instead of settling for extra time.

Deep into stoppage time, Messi produced the moment that decided the match. The 39-year-old captain delivered a pinpoint cross into the penalty area, where substitute Lautaro Martínez rose above the defenders and headed home the winner. The goal completed another memorable comeback for Argentina and sent the South American giants into a second straight World Cup final. Messi finished the match with another influential display, adding an assist to strengthen his remarkable tournament campaign.

For England, the defeat was another painful chapter in their long search for a World Cup final appearance. Tuchel’s side had defended impressively for much of the evening but paid the price for retreating after taking the lead. Their hopes of ending six decades of World Cup disappointment vanished in heartbreaking fashion as Argentina’s experience, patience and attacking quality proved decisive when it mattered most.

Argentina now stand one victory away from retaining the World Cup title as they prepare for a blockbuster final against Spain. England, meanwhile, must regroup quickly before facing France in the third-place playoff, knowing they came within minutes of reaching the biggest match in international football.

People’s News Monitoring Service