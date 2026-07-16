Modern wastewater treatment plant begins trial operation in Lalitpur

Kathmandu, July 16: Trial operation has begun at the newly completed state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant in Dhobighat, Lalitpur.

According to the Project Implementation Directorate (PID), the plant entered its testing phase on July 15 and has the capacity to treat 37.2 million litres of wastewater per day.

PID Chief and Engineer Ram Kumar Shrestha said the facility, constructed by CGCOC–ATL Joint Venture, is expected to make a significant contribution to wastewater management in the Kathmandu Valley. The construction of the main sewer network along both banks of the Bagmati River was completed by the High-Powered Bagmati Civilization Integrated Development Committee.

Shrestha said that once the plant becomes fully operational, the volume of untreated sewage flowing into the Bagmati River will be substantially reduced, leading to cleaner river water and improved environmental sanitation across the valley.

The PID is also constructing another wastewater treatment plant at Dhobighat with the same daily treatment capacity of 37.2 million litres.

In addition, wastewater treatment plants are under construction at Kodku with a daily capacity of 14.2 million litres, Sallaghari with 17 million litres, Hanumanghat with 1 million litres, and Gokarna with 3 million litres.

According to the Directorate, around 80 percent of the drinking water supplied is eventually discharged as wastewater. At present, Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) distributes about 200 million litres of drinking water daily. Shrestha said that, with water supply expected to increase in the future, additional wastewater treatment facilities will be required.

He also said the Directorate has requested the ministry to provide land in areas cleared of informal settlements along riverbanks for the construction of additional, well-managed wastewater treatment plants.

People’s News Monitoring Service.