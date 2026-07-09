Call for a Hindu Kingdom

It has been 17 years since King Gyanendra left the Narayanhiti Royal Palace. The royal throne has remained vacant ever since. The general public never demanded that the King leave the palace. Nor was the mandate of the April 2006 People’s Movement for secularism, federalism, or republicanism.

The 2006 movement was led by Nepal’s political forces. However, it was designed and supported by an Indo-Western lobby. With the active involvement of India’s South Block, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the then Indian Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, a federal, secular republic system was imposed against the aspirations of the majority of the people.

Just before the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2015, the Constituent Assembly launched a nationwide campaign to collect public suggestions. It is widely believed that a majority of the submissions favored the restoration of a Hindu kingdom without a federal structure. According to this account, once officials realized the nature of public sentiment, the collected suggestions were set aside and never meaningfully considered.

In this way, Nepal was declared a secular federal republic through the overt and covert influence of Indo-Western forces.

King Gyanendra, wishing to prevent further bloodshed among innocent Nepalis, chose to step down from the throne, believing that the monarchy was less important than ending the nation’s violent turmoil. Sadly, in the absence of the institution of monarchy, the country’s condition has continued to deteriorate. Meanwhile, the former King, who decided to remain in Nepal as an ordinary citizen, has gained renewed popularity amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the performance of successive political leaders. As conditions further worsened, the country witnessed the Gen Z movement in September 2025, which called for political change.

Although a section of the Gen Z movement is now represented in the government, many of its supporters remain unhappy and frustrated because they believe the expected political transformation has not materialized. Many of them voted for a new political party in the hope of restoring a Hindu kingdom, but now feel they have been deceived.

King Gyanendra continues to live in Nepal as a former monarch, yet majority of the people still regard him as their King. As he celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday, July 7, many supporters continue to hope for his return as the king and restoration of Nepal as a Hindu nation.

We support the aspirations of those who seek the restoration of the Hindu Kingdom and extend our heartfelt birthday greetings to former King Gyanendra. May Nepal once again become a prosperous nation under the kingship!