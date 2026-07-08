Messi’s Argentina makes great escape as Egypt cries foul over controversial refereeing

New Jersey, July 8: Defending champions Argentina survived a major scare and a storm of refereeing controversy to edge Egypt 3,2 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, while Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to set up a quarter-final showdown with Lionel Messi’s side.

Defending champions Argentina’s national football team looked destined for an early exit before producing one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2026 World Cup. Trailing 2-0 with just over 10 minutes remaining, Argentina struck three times in 13 minutes to beat Egypt 3-2 and book a quarter-final against the Switzerland national football team.

The result extended Argentina’s title defence, but the match will be remembered as much for its controversial officiating as for its breathtaking finish.

Egypt made the perfect start. Defender Yasser Ibrahim headed the Africans into a lead before Mostafa Zico doubled the advantage with a rapid counterattack. Argentina looked rattled, and their misery deepened when Lionel Messi failed to convert a first-half penalty, with goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir making the save.

For nearly 80 minutes, Egypt defended with discipline and threatened on the break. Argentina struggled to create clear chances until Cristian Romero headed home from a Messi free kick in the 79th minute.

Four minutes later, Messi redeemed himself. The Argentine captain fired home the equaliser, lifting the world champions and silencing Egyptian celebrations. Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround with a powerful header from Lautaro Martinez’s cross, sealing an extraordinary comeback.

Refereeing under intense scrutiny

French referee François Letexier found himself at the centre of fierce criticism.

The first major flashpoint came when Egypt thought they had gone 2-0 up earlier in the second half. Zico finished a flowing move, only for VAR to intervene. After a lengthy review, the goal was ruled out because officials judged an Egyptian foul had occurred much earlier in the attacking phase. The decision left Egyptian players stunned and sparked debate over whether VAR had reached too far back in the buildup. Under IFAB’s protocol, VAR can review attacking fouls that occur in the buildup to a goal, although many observers questioned whether this particular intervention was appropriate.

The bigger controversy arrived in stoppage time. Just before Argentina launched the attack that produced Fernandez’s winner, Egypt appealed for a penalty after Mohamed Salah went down inside the area. Referee Letexier waved play on, VAR did not send him to the monitor, and Argentina immediately broke forward to score the decisive goal. Egyptian players, coaching staff and manager Hossam Hassan surrounded the referee after the final whistle. One member of Egypt’s coaching staff was sent off during the protests.

Hassan did not hide his frustration afterwards, saying Egypt had been treated unfairly and suggesting the tournament favoured the defending champions. FIFA had not publicly responded to those accusations at the time of reporting.

Social media was flooded with claims that Argentina received favourable treatment because of Messi. Those allegations remain opinions from fans and Egyptian officials rather than fact. What is clear is that two key decisions, the disallowed Egyptian goal and the rejected penalty appeal, will continue to be debated long after Argentina’s remarkable comeback.

Switzerland win 4-3 on penalties

The second round of 16 matches offered far less drama in front of goal but plenty of tension.

Switzerland and Colombia battled through 120 minutes without finding a breakthrough. Switzerland controlled possession for long spells, while Colombia remained compact and dangerous on the counterattack.

Neither side managed to create enough clear opportunities to separate themselves, sending the contest to penalties.

Switzerland held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-3 after converting four of their five kicks. Colombia’s elimination ended an impressive tournament run that had included victory over Ghana in the previous round.

The victory sends Switzerland into a quarterfinal showdown with Argentina, setting up an intriguing meeting between one of Europe’s most organised teams and the reigning world champions led by Messi.

People’s News Monitoring Service