Foreign employment fraud victims receive Rs 434.2 million in compensation

Kathmandu, July 6: Victims of foreign employment fraud received more than Rs 434.2 million in compensation over the past year, according to the Department of Foreign Employment.

The department said a total of Rs 434,159,304 was paid to victims between July 17, 2025 (Shrawan 1, 2082 BS) and July 5, 2026 (Asar 20, 2083 BS).

During the first nine months of the 2025/26 fiscal year, from Shrawan to Chaitra, authorities investigated 882 institutional complaints and individual cases. Victims in those cases received Rs 126.7 million in compensation.

Over the past three months, from Baisakh 1, 2083 BS, the department investigated 1,004 institutional complaints and individual cases. Through mediation, victims received an additional Rs 300.7 million in compensation.

The department said the number of cases investigated and resolved increased by 241.5 percent during the past three months. It also claimed that the rate at which victims received compensation rose by 672.8 percent over the same period.

People’s News Monitoring Service