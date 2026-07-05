Govt 100 days: Passport, licence services and digital reforms

KATHMANDU, July 5: The Balen Shah-led government has highlighted improvements in public service delivery during its first 100 days, pointing to faster passport and driving licence services alongside a broader push to expand digital governance.

Presenting the government’s 100-day progress report on Saturday, government spokesperson and Minister for Education and Sports Sasmit Pokharel said the administration has focused on making public services faster, more accessible and technology-driven by simplifying administrative procedures and expanding digital platforms.

According to the government, 206,330 passports were dispatched to District Administration Offices through the postal network during the review period. A further 5,728 passports were delivered directly to citizens at their homes through the same service.

The government said it has also taken steps to improve driving licence services and accelerate the digital transformation of public administration as part of its broader governance reform agenda.

People’s News Monitoring Service