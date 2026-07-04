TU professors oppose Thapa’s appointment

Kathmandu, July 4: The Tribhuvan University Professors’ Association has objected to the appointment of Kishor Thapa, a former Kathmandu mayoral candidate, as chair of the Tribhuvan University Service Commission.

In a statement, the association said the government had made a politically motivated, non-academic appointment to a position that should be held by an academic.

The association argued that the chair of the Service Commission is responsible for interviewing and assessing the competence of candidates for university faculty positions, making teaching and academic experience essential for the role. Appointing someone without a teaching background, it said, was inappropriate.

It also noted that Thapa had previously served as a central committee member of a political party and had contested an election, saying his appointment contradicts the ruling coalition’s pledge to keep higher education free from political influence.

The statement, signed by association president Prof. Dr. Basanta Dhakal, said the government’s decision raises questions about its commitment to its own slogan of “depoliticising higher education”.

The association accused the government of applying double standards by failing to match its actions with its stated policy.

It concluded that such appointments undermine the university’s institutional autonomy, academic freedom, dignity and educational integrity.

Expressing regret over the decision, the association urged the government and all concerned bodies to exercise greater caution and sensitivity over current and future appointments to academic institutions and to avoid non-academic selections for key academic posts.

Former government secretary Thapa had contested the 2017 local elections as an independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu but was defeated.

People’s News Monitoring Service