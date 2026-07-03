Defeat, fear of government action force divided left back to unity table

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s communist parties have returned to a familiar crossroads. After suffering a crushing setback in the February parliamentary election, leaders who spent years attacking one another are once again speaking the language of unity. Sunday’s gathering of four former prime ministers on a single stage was more than a ceremonial event marking Madan Bhandari’s birth anniversary. It was a public acknowledgment that Nepal’s fractured left has lost political ground and now sees cooperation as a matter of survival.

The timing is no coincidence. Electoral defeat has exposed the cost of division more clearly than any internal debate could. Leaders across the communist spectrum now admit that competing separately split their support base and handed an advantage to rivals. Quiet conversations between the CPN UML and the Nepal Communist Party have therefore gained momentum despite years of ideological disputes, personal hostility and organizational rivalry. The message is simple: divided, they are weaker than they expected.

Yet this is also a pattern Nepali politics has witnessed repeatedly. Left parties tend to rediscover the value of unity only after losing power. When they command government, unity often gives way to competition for leadership, influence and control over the party machinery. Internal disputes gradually become public confrontations. Leaders accuse one another of abandoning ideology, violating party procedures or concentrating power. Eventually, another split follows. Once they find themselves in opposition and confronted by stronger political rivals, the same leaders begin speaking of common ideology and shared history.

The history of Nepal’s communist movement illustrates this cycle with remarkable consistency. Parties merge with promises of creating a stronger left alternative. Differences emerge soon after power is secured. Personal rivalries overshadow ideological debates. Senior leaders compete for authority rather than building durable institutions. Trust breaks down, factions emerge and parties split. Electoral setbacks then force leaders back to the negotiating table.

The latest display of unity cannot be separated from that history. KP Sharma Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal spent years refusing to even acknowledge each other publicly after the UML split. Oli once remarked that he would need to rinse his mouth after uttering Nepal’s name. Nepal responded with equally sharp criticism. Their public handshake on Sunday therefore carried symbolic significance. It reflected changing political circumstances more than a sudden resolution of long-standing disagreements.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Jhala Nath Khanal also arrived at the same event despite serious tensions within their own party. Khanal recently demanded the resignation of Dahal and Madhav Nepal, accusing them of leadership failures. Those disagreements have not disappeared simply because the four leaders shared a stage. The gathering demonstrated that political necessity can temporarily outweigh personal conflict.

Another important figure emerging from this process is former President Bidya Devi Bhandari. By bringing together leaders who have remained deeply divided, she has positioned herself as a possible bridge between competing factions. Her return to active politics has already altered the internal dynamics of the UML. Sunday’s event strengthened speculation that she hopes to play a wider role in rebuilding the fragmented communist movement, particularly at a time when demands for generational change are growing inside both major left parties.

The leaders’ speeches also reflected a shared sense of political vulnerability. Oli warned of regressive forces. Dahal argued that delaying unity could invite political disaster. Madhav Nepal stressed realism and dialogue, while Khanal described unity as an unavoidable necessity. Different words carried the same underlying message: the left believes it can no longer afford continued fragmentation.

Still, unity cannot succeed merely because leaders feel politically threatened. The deeper causes of repeated divisions remain unresolved. Most splits within Nepal’s communist movement have not occurred because of irreconcilable ideological differences. They have emerged from disputes over leadership, decision making, distribution of authority and the concentration of power. Unless those structural weaknesses are addressed, another merger could simply postpone the next breakup.

Nepali voters have also changed. The rise of new political forces and last year’s Gen Z movement reflected growing frustration with established parties and familiar faces. Many younger voters are less interested in ideological labels than in governance, accountability and delivery. Reuniting parties without changing political culture may restore organizational strength, but it is unlikely to rebuild public trust on its own.

The communist parties therefore face a larger challenge than simply sharing a platform. They must explain why voters should believe that this attempt at unity will differ from previous ones. That requires stronger internal democracy, collective leadership, greater tolerance for dissent and a willingness to place institutions above individual ambition. Without those changes, unity risks becoming another electoral strategy rather than a lasting political project.

Sunday’s gathering undoubtedly marked the strongest signal of left cooperation since the election defeat. It demonstrated that changing political realities are forcing old rivals to reconsider old positions. Whether that momentum develops into genuine reunification, however, will depend less on speeches about solidarity and more on whether leaders can overcome the very habits that fractured Nepal’s communist movement in the first place. Defeat may have brought them back to the same table. Only meaningful political change will determine whether they remain there.