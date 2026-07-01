Xi hails CPC’s 105-year “epic,” urges building modern socialist China

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed the 105-year history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as the “most magnificent epic” of the Chinese nation and urged the Party to press ahead to build China into a modern socialist country on schedule.

Addressing a gathering marking the CPC’s 105th founding anniversary, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on Party members to remain steadfast in their convictions and work tirelessly to fulfill the Party’s missions in the new era and on the new journey.

Founded in 1921 against the backdrop of a weak China plagued by foreign humiliation and poverty, the CPC has grown from a small group of just over 50 members into the world’s largest governing party with tremendous global influence.

Xi underscored the importance of meeting the goal of fully realizing socialist modernization by the middle of the century.

“Time stops for no one, and neither does history,” he said.

The whole Party must adhere to its basic theory, basic line and basic policy to “remain undaunted by passing clouds and stay on course through wind and waves,” Xi said.

Stressing that the Party must rely closely on the people to create new historical feats, Xi urged Party members to “further reinvigorate the enterprising spirit for getting things done.”

He also called on the whole Party to actively respond to risks and challenges on the path ahead.

“China’s development is now in a period where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and where uncertain and unpredictable factors are on the rise. We must always be prepared to withstand major tests of high winds and raging waves, and even violent storms,” he warned.

As profound changes unseen in a century accelerate, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, with humanity once again standing at a crossroads of choice, Xi said.

“We must continuously promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity,” he said.

Xi also stressed advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance with sustained efforts to win “the tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption.”

“It is imperative that all of us in the Party never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, that we always stay modest, prudent, and hard-working, and that we have the courage and ability to carry on our fight,” he added.

According to the latest census, the CPC now has nearly 101.29 million members and over 5.43 million primary-level Party organizations.

At the gathering, Xi conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party’s highest honor, on model CPC members. ■