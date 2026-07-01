Susta and Kalapani are Nepali territories: FM Khanal

Kathmandu, July 1: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal has stated that the Government of Nepal is clear in its position that the Susta and Kalapani areas are integral parts of Nepal. He made this statement while responding to a question raised by National Assembly member Bishnu Bahadur Bishwakarma during Wednesday’s meeting of the National Assembly regarding the obstruction caused by the Indian Border Security Force in the construction of embankments on the Narayani River in Susta and the government’s plans for resolving border disputes.

The minister noted that the boundary in the Susta, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani areas has yet to be fully demarcated. Khanal said, “The border between Nepal and India was defined by the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli. However, demarcation in the Susta, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani areas remains incomplete.”

Minister Khanal acknowledged that work on the embankment project in Susta had been temporarily halted because the Indian side requested that the construction proceed only through mutual coordination.

“We are clear that these territories belong to Nepal, and we possess historical evidence, maps, and other supporting documents to substantiate our claim,” Minister Khanal said. “The government remains committed to resolving border-related issues through diplomatic dialogue.”

He further stated that the government is vigilant in safeguarding national interests and sovereignty and will continue to maintain balanced relations with neighboring countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.