Nepal Oil Corporation reduces fuel prices

Kathmandu, July 1: Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the prices of petroleum products.

Following a decline in international fuel prices, the corporation has lowered the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation fuel, and liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, effective from Tuesday midnight. A meeting of the NOC Board of Directors held yesterday decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs. 20 per litre, diesel and kerosene by Rs. 30 per litre, and domestic aviation fuel by Rs. 40 per litre.

With the latest adjustment, petrol will cost Rs. 194.50 per litre in the first pricing category, which includes Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalwari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi, and Birgunj. Diesel and kerosene will be priced at Rs. 192.50 per litre in these areas.

In the second pricing category, covering Surkhet and Dang, petrol will cost Rs. 196 per litre, while diesel and kerosene will be priced at Rs. 194 per litre.

In the third pricing category, which includes Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Dipayal, petrol will be priced at Rs. 197 per litre, while diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 195 per litre.

The price adjustment follows the revised purchase rates received from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), under which the purchase price of petrol declined by Rs. 15.09 per litre, diesel by Rs. 29.46 per litre, aviation fuel by Rs. 29.42 per litre, and LP gas also registered a price reduction.

The corporation has also reduced the price of cooking LP gas by Rs. 100 per cylinder. As a result, a 14.2-kilogram LP gas cylinder will now cost Rs. 2,060, down from the previous price of Rs. 2,160.

Similarly, the price of domestic aviation fuel has been fixed at Rs. 229 per litre.

For international aviation fuel supplied at Kathmandu, the price has been reduced by US$265 per kilolitre to US$1,566 per kilolitre.

For international aviation fuel supplied at Pokhara and Bhairahawa, the corporation stated that prices have been set at the break-even point, where there is neither profit nor loss. Accordingly, the price has been fixed at US$1,100 per kilolitre for Pokhara and US$1,085 per kilolitre for Bhairahawa.

People’s News Monitoring Service.