NAC observes 68th anniversary

Kathmandu, July 1: The 68th anniversary celebration of Nepal Airlines Corporation was successfully concluded today. The special anniversary ceremony was held at the Corporation’s Central Office in New Road at the presence of the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Paudel (Ganesh) as the chief guest. The Secretary of the Ministry, Mukunda Prasad Niraula, and Joint Secretary Jayanarayan Acharya attended as special guests.

Prior to the formal ceremony, a morning walkathon was organized from the Corporation’s premises. The procession passed through Juddha Salik Chowk in New Road and returned to the Corporation’s courtyard. A significant number of Corporation employees participated in the event.

Extending his best wishes on the occasion of the anniversary, the Minister stated that the Ministry would provide full support for the Corporation’s positive initiatives and emphasized that all employees should perform their responsibilities efficiently and professionally.

Ministry Secretary Mukunda Prasad Niraula congratulated the Corporation and expressed the view that its current situation should be reviewed objectively. He urged everyone not to be discouraged at this stage and to focus on strengthening the Corporation.

The Acting General Manager of the Corporation, Janak Raj Kalakheti, who chaired the program, provided an update on the Corporation’s current status. He noted that despite numerous challenges and obstacles, the Corporation has been able to demonstrate many positive signs. He highlighted the recent increase in passenger numbers and growth in the Corporation’s revenue. Stating that the Corporation is committed to learning from past experiences, remaining alert to current challenges, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future, he expressed his gratitude to all concerned.

On the same occasion, the annual anniversary special publication “Aakash Bhairav”, which is published every year by the Corporation, was officially launched.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a blood donation program was organized on Asar 12 at the Corporation’s Central Office and Tribhuvan International Airport. A total of 264 people, including Corporation employees, donated blood during the program.

People’s News Monitoring Service.