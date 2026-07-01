Airfare reduced after NOC cut down aviation fuel price

Kathmandu, July 1: The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has revised domestic airfares following a reduction in the price of aviation fuel. On Tuesday, the Nepal Oil Corporation cut the price of aviation fuel by Rs. 40 per litre.

CAAN stated that it has adjusted the fuel surcharge included in airfare and set new rates, which came into effect today. According to the authority, the price of aviation fuel has fallen by 14.87 percent, from Rs. 269 per litre to Rs. 229 per litre. Accordingly, fuel surcharges have been reduced in the same proportion. CAAN said it has already informed all domestic airlines of the revised rates through an official notice.

According to the new fare schedule published by the authority, the fuel surcharge on the Kathmandu–Pokhara route, which has a flight time of about 30 minutes, has been reduced by Rs. 635—from the previous Rs. 4,270 to Rs. 3,635.

Similarly, the fuel surcharge for Kathmandu–Biratnagar flights has been reduced by Rs. 960, bringing the new rate to Rs. 5,500. On the Kathmandu–Bhairahawa route, the surcharge has been cut by Rs. 825 to Rs. 4,715.

For the longer Kathmandu–Nepalgunj route, the surcharge has been reduced by Rs. 1,305 to Rs. 7,465. On the longest domestic route, Kathmandu–Dhangadhi, the surcharge has been lowered by Rs. 1,765, setting the new rate at Rs. 10,120.

On shorter routes, the fuel surcharge for Kathmandu–Janakpur has been reduced by Rs. 515 to Rs. 2,945, while the Kathmandu–Simara route has seen a reduction of Rs. 360, bringing the new surcharge down to Rs. 2,060.

Passengers travelling to remote and tourist destinations will also benefit from significant reductions. The fuel surcharge on the Kathmandu–Lukla route has been reduced by Rs. 545 to Rs. 3,130. For flights from Ramechhap to Lukla, the surcharge has been cut by Rs. 300, from Rs. 2,040 to Rs. 1,740.

Likewise, the fuel surcharge on the Pokhara–Jomsom route has been reduced by Rs. 320 to Rs. 1,825. Among inter-city flights, the Pokhara–Nepalgunj route has seen a reduction of Rs. 950, bringing the surcharge to Rs. 5,430. Meanwhile, the long-distance Biratnagar–Nepalgunj route has received the largest reduction, with the fuel surcharge cut by Rs. 2,150 to a new rate of Rs. 12,300.

People’s News Monitoring Service.