More than 11,000 officials file wealth declarations

Kathmandu, June 29: More than 11,000 current and former public officials have submitted their asset declarations to Nepal’s Property Investigation Commission within the past six weeks, marking a sharp rise as the filing deadline approaches.

Commission spokesperson Ganesh KC said over 11,000 declarations had been received by June 28, up from just 3,500 submissions before the commission’s mandate was extended on June 10. Nearly 8,000 additional officials filed their disclosures in the following two and a half weeks, with more submissions still expected before the deadline.

The commission has also received about 2,600 complaints alleging corruption, illegal wealth accumulation, embezzlement and misuse of public property. According to KC, complaints continue to arrive through multiple channels, including anonymous submissions and emails, many of which are yet to be reviewed.

The commission has encouraged the public to report officials suspected of amassing wealth through corruption or other criminal activities. Complaints can be filed against any public office holder, regardless of whether they fall under automatic investigation.

Former chief justices, judges and senior bureaucrats are among those who have submitted their declarations. KC said more than 100 former judges, including former chief justices, have already filed their asset details.

Retired military officers, former ministers, former lawmakers, constitutional office holders, provincial chief ministers, ministers, security officials and employees of the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department have also begun submitting declarations. Former governors and senior officials of the Nepal Rastra Bank, along with university officials and senior civil servants, are also filing their disclosures.

The commission plans to begin opening the declarations and launching investigations from mid-July after completing staffing and administrative preparations. It will examine assets accumulated during two separate periods, from 1991 to 2006 and from 2006 to 2026.

To simplify the process, ministry-specific help desks have been established. Officials have been instructed to disclose all movable and immovable assets owned by themselves and their family members, both inside and outside Nepal.

The commission warned that anyone submitting false or incomplete information or failing to file declarations within the deadline will face legal action.

According to commission sources, former chief justice and former chairman of the Interim Council of Ministers Khil Raj Regmi is the first former head of government to submit his declaration. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” is also in contact with the commission regarding his filing.

People’s News Monitoring Service