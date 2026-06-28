Remittance outflow from Nepal rises to Rs 9.75 billion

KATHMANDU, June 27: Money sent abroad by foreign nationals working in Nepal rose by 12 percent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, reflecting the growing presence of expatriate workers in sectors ranging from banking to large infrastructure projects.

According to the latest data from Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), remittance outflows reached Rs 9.75 billion between mid July 2025 and mid May 2026, up from Rs 8.71 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year. The figures cover only transfers made through formal banking channels, meaning the actual amount is likely to be higher.

The increase comes as Nepal continues to attract foreign professionals, technical experts and executives despite being one of the world’s largest recipients of inward remittances. Skilled workers from countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States are employed across hydropower, infrastructure, banking, insurance, development agencies and diplomatic missions.

Foreign engineers and technical specialists have become increasingly important in the construction of large hydropower and infrastructure projects, many of which rely on overseas expertise. International joint venture companies and multinational financial institutions operating in Nepal also employ expatriate managers and specialists.

Foreign workers are found in organizations such as Standard Chartered Bank Nepal, Nepal SBI Bank, LIC Nepal, National Insurance, Oriental Insurance, Himalayan Reinsurance, as well as numerous international non governmental organizations and diplomatic missions.

The rise in outward remittances has coincided with another record year for money flowing into Nepal from its own migrant workers abroad. NRB data show that the country received Rs 1.916 trillion in remittances during the same review period, highlighting the sharp imbalance between inflows and outflows.

Although outward remittances have increased steadily over the years, they remain a tiny fraction of inward remittance earnings. The money sent home by millions of Nepali workers employed mainly in the Gulf countries, Malaysia, South Korea and other labour destinations continues to be the country’s largest source of foreign exchange, helping finance imports, support household consumption and bolster foreign currency reserves.

Economists say the rise in outward remittances is also a sign of Nepal’s gradual integration into the global labour market, with foreign investment and large development projects creating greater demand for international expertise. However, the widening presence of expatriate workers has also renewed calls to strengthen domestic skills so that more high-paying technical and managerial jobs can eventually be filled by Nepali professionals.

People’s News Monitoring Service